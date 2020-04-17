Payton revealed the humiliating way in which Michael Jordan received it in the NBA

For nobody is a secret that Michael Jordan is one of the ‘trash talkers’ most recognized in the history of the NBA and especially when it was to intimidate their rivals in the Finals to then annihilate them with his tremendous skills to the now score from anywhere on the court.

This Thursday, it unveiled an anecdote that term by revealing why the End of the 1996 NBA between the Chicago Bulls and the Seattle SuperSonics were so intereseantes. Jordan was faced with who would continue to his legacy as ‘talking trash’ in the courts: Gary Payton. The result? The exbase was the same manager to tell how it was received.

“I played against him (Jordan) in the preseason. He walked on the pitch, and I was talking about angry, crazy. Only played like 8, 9, 10 minutes in the preseason game, he came up and told B. J. Armstrong and Pippen. “I have the ‘Tower’ (Payton). I have all night.” I got in trouble of missing very fast. I sat down, he played like 10 minutes of the game and had like 35 points. He came up and said, “Young man, the preseason is not what you think. This is what happens”. It was like, welcome to the NBA, and many more”, he told Payton to the portal, The Athletic.

In that preseason game, the legend of the Bulls gave him the ‘warm’ welcome The Glove with 33 points in 27 minutes. In addition, sent him to the bench alternates and only allowed two points. It was at that moment where Payton understood in his rookie season (1990) that was going to be playing against one of the largest in the NBA.

Gary Payton understood with the story of playing against Michael Jordan was going to be of the most difficult things in his career and, despite the fact that he had success in the NBA with an exceptional defense and an NBA title with the Miami Heatthe end of 1996 was for the Chicago Bulls.