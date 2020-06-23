Peak Blinders : a football star with the cast of the next season ?

While the filming of season 6 of Peak Blinders is expected to start soon, Paul Anderson, alias Arthur Shelby, might well have revealed the arrival in the casting of a famous footballer.

The season 6 of Peak Blinders is accurate. While the filming of the next season of the series focused on the villains of Birmingham has been postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus, is that the end of the contention in Great Britain will soon the actors to find the studies. And for this new season, a celebrity, even outside the world of television and cinema might well make their appearance. However, it is well-known in the soccer fields.

“We have a lot of people who come into contact and want to participate, there’s also Brad Pitt, Snoop Dogg, a$AP Rocky, too. I think that in the series of six, we’re going to open the door a little to bring famous actors”, had warned Steven Knight in an interview with The Guardianbroadcast by Express.co. And it may well be that the creator of the Peaks Blinders has indeed opened the door… David Beckham ! And is Paul Anderson, alias Arthur Shelby, who has sown the seed of doubt in his account of Instagram a couple of days. “Ciao bella, it seems that it is somewhere in Little Health in the process of preparation for the S6”he wrote it in the legend of several shots of his character, taguant including the footballer. The latter has not ceased to love.

David Beckham is a big fan of the series of Peaks Blinders

In his publication, the british actor has also written the name of Bella Thorne, Guy Ritchie, or, even, Lukas Haas, leaving doubt about the cast of season 6. If the arrival of David Beckham in the series of BBC One has not yet been confirmed, Paul Anderson it has, however, hinted that the shooting had begun, and that the player did that it would soon be very far ahead of the Small Health, where there are a number of tours. Big fan of Peak Blindersthe husband of Victoria Beckham had already visited the actors on the set of season 5, and is also a friend of Paul Anderson, with whom he travelled in 2017 at the Glastonbury festival. Case to follow… in the order of the Peaks Blinders.

Sign up to the Newsletter Telestar.fr to receive the latest news