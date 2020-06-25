Peak Blinders-season 6 : David Beckham as a guest in the series ? – News From The Series

The famous English footballer, will have a role in season 6 of “Peaks Blinders” ? This is what could allow to think in a recent post on Instagram of the actor Paul Anderson, a performer of Arthur Shelby in the series.

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

While the fans of Peak Blinders will certainly have to redouble their patience before being able to discover the sixth season – the director, Anthony Byrne announced there are only a couple of days that filming could not begin until the beginning of 2021 – the actor Paul Anderson, interpreter of sulfur Arthur Shelby in the series, has recently published an enigmatic message on his account of Instagram.

Illustrated by a couple of photos of your character, your post indicates that you are in the Small Heath, the general headquarters of the Peaks Blinders in Birmingham, and that he is ready for the season 6. The information that does not seem to fit with the recent announcements of Anthony Byrne, but they are mostly accompanied by multiple labels even more mysterious. In his message, appear the names of Lukas Haas, Bella Thorne, filmmaker Guy Ritchie and… of the famous English footballer David Beckham.

Should we conclude that this last – fan of the series will be the match of the sixth season of Peak Blinders ? There will be a small appearance or play a more important role ? Guy Ritchie will have one or more episodes ? We’re going to have to unfortunately take our evil in patience, to discover in a formal way.

In the meantime, the new adventures of Tommy Shelby and Peaks the blindfold, and (re)discover the trailer of the season 5…