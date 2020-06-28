Peak Blinders season 6 : What role could be played by David Beckham and Bella Thorne ? Our theories

This is the big rumor that is short at this time about the series created by the BBC ! David Beckham and Bella Thorne would be part of the cast of season 6 of Peak Blinders. The reason of such enthusiasm? A recent posting on Instagram posted by Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby), which has aroused the suspicions. And for a good reason, the actor has shared several photos of the series in taguant the names of the rest of the cast members of the usual, as well as the… of the footballer and the actress. A detail that has not gone unnoticed, and the fans are running then relay the rumor in social networks. If, for the moment, nothing has been confirmed on the side of the showrunner Steven Knight, here are our theories on the list likely of the functions that David Beckham and Bella Thorne could play in season 6.

David Beckham

David Beckham

As we know, David Beckham is a big fan of the series Peak Blinders. Was such that the football player pro has already been as a visitor on the set of season 5, shortly after having launched a brand of clothing directly inspired by the world of Shelby. This would not be surprising that the star has managed to negotiate a role in the next episodes. Given the physics and the age of David Beckham, it is easy to imagine that, in this latter play the role of the father of Gina Gray. A character who should make his arrival in season 6 as suggested by Anthony Byrne : “Gina and her family will know. Gina has a family that has a lot of experience in this type of business”. Especially since the director has denied the rumor that this would be Stephen Graham has been chosen for this role, so that there is a place to be taken. Unless David Beckham, having no real experience as an actor in the counter finally did, that a simple appearance, as he likes. It is another possibility !

Actress Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne

About Bella Thorne, a couple of days ago Anthony Byrne has revealed the arrival of a new female character a strong character in the casting for season 6. In a video interview given to DigitalSpy, the director has been entrusted to : “There is a great female character that is new, which is quite dark. I’ve never seen a character like her in Peak Blinders on before. I’m not going to say who it is, but Tommy is something of your money with her.” Before highlighting : “It is the challenge of a very different way. This is certainly not a protagonist, but an antagonist”. Description mysterious, which could perfectly well continue with the romantic aura-mystique of the actress Bella Thorne. Is to know now what will be the exact role of this new female character. For our part, we seek the first wife of fascist leader Oswald Mosley name Cynthia. Or a relative of the family of Gina Gray, why not, a sister or a cousin. Anyway, if that is Bella Thorne who plays the new female face of the season 6 of Peak Blindersthe wife of Tommy Shelby is going to be very worried !