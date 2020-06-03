Peaky Blinders : an actor very famous has failed to embody Thomas Shelby

Peaky Blinders was a good time for all installed Cillian Murphy, the translator of Thomas Shelby, among the men the most classes of the world. However, the actor irish 44-year-old has not always been the preferred choice to portray the hero of the series. A surprising new that relates an article of GQ Australia. The creator of the series Steven Knight tells us that he has long thought that Jason Statham would be best to play the role of Thomas Shelby. “I have all the two met in Los Angeles to talk about the role and my choice turned to Jason. One of the reasons was that, physically, Jason is Jason. When one meets Cillian, you can’t see, of course not Thomas, but I was pretty stupid to think that. ”

An event occurred shortly after he convinced Knight to finally choose Cillian Murphy. “Later, Cillian has sent me a SMS telling me, ‘Remember that I am an actor’, which is absolutely true because it can turn. If you’re coming to the meet on the street, you would see that it is another person, ” said Steven Knight. Great he has done well since Peaky Blinders allowed to Cillian Murphy to become a star. Jason Statham, meanwhile, is entrenched in the franchise Fast and Furious, to the point of being one of the two headliners with Dwayne Johnson in its spin-off, Hobbs and Shawreleased in August 2019.

Download the new issue GQ may/June by clicking here.