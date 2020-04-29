Pearl Harbor : Kate Beckinsale has had a (bad) surprise with Michael Bay – News Movie

Pear Harbor has enabled it to Kate Beckinsale to blow up his career, but the actress revealed that it all started by a misunderstanding.



The 2001 film, directed by Michael Bay has known the success at the global box office (449 million of revenue), despite negative reviews at its release. The historical drama the eau-de-rose has earned Kate Beckinsale make themselves known to the public, including us, and propel his career beyond the Atlantic. Cast after Gwyneth Paltrow and Charlize Theron have declined the role, due to incompatibility of schedules, the british actress has been chosen to give the rebuttal to Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett.

The actress has several times testified of his experience on Pearl Harbor and goujateries recurrent that the developer would have had to respect (remarks on her breasts, on her body not muscular enough after her pregnancy, her low sex appeal). In a style that clip without laughing, she recently returned on a misunderstanding when he was offered the role, and she expected an intimate film, not a blockbuster.

Interviewed in Vultureshe has told this anecdote of Pearl Harbor :

Kate Beckinsale in Pearl Harbor

The actress leaves, and hear that it is launched in trials and adventure without having the slightest idea that Michael Bay had made Armageddon and Rockif fun of the fact that she had a vision almost a snob in the world, from his native England. For her, Pearl Harbor could be an intimate drama, serious, in the pure tradition british. And not a blockbuster movie where everything explodes.

“I had never heard of Michael Bay, and I had no idea where I was stepping. I thought I was playing in a period film about Pearl Harbor (laughter). It was a huge shock, because that wasn’t really it. “

The actress plays the misunderstanding and his own naivete. No, you can’t say that Pearl Harbor a historical fresco faithful to the events of the Second world War. Drama romance more than a period film, the film has sometimes been mocked for his side, a blue flower, but it was Oscar-nominated in three categories and won the award for best sound editing.

And it is not the historical epic ?

After the success in cinemas, the actress has played in works of success, as Aviator (Ava Gardner), Van Helsing (Anna Valerious) the series of movies Underworld (Selene), or Total Recall : Memories programmed (Lori Quaid). In the near future, it is expected in El Tontoa first film on the story of a simple-minded, mute, who becomes a hollywood star in spite of himself. Her journey is definitely intriguing.

