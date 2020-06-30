Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz reunited again for “Madres Paralelas”

Pedro Almodóvar is expected to return to his favorite actress, Penélope Cruz in a new movie about maternity.

Intended for pre-production in October, Madres Paralelas is expected to start shooting next February and arrive on our screens the end of 2021, said Agustín Almodóvar – in-law and producer of Pedro Almodóvar – in Variety. Although there is still no official contract with Penélope Cruz, the director himself said that she had read and liked the script.

Madres Paralelas will allow Almodovar to come back on one of its major themes : motherhood. The director was able to finally finish the storyline of this new movie thanks to the containment, a project, it seems, for a long time. The drama in madrid showcases two mothers who give birth on the same day and follows their parallel lives during the first two years of their children, ” said Almodóvar in the news agency of Spanish EFE. Madres Paralelas will take place, as all the productions of Almodóvar since The Law of desire in 1988, at least in part to Madrid and totally in Spanish. It will be produced by Agustín Almodóvar and El Deseo.

Another current project with Tilda Swinton

The director has also started another project of a short film with Tilda Swinton. It adapts the one-act play by Jean Cocteau, The human Voice (1928) for a first work in the English language. The filming is expected to begin in two weeks and the film will focus on the last phone conversation between a woman and her lover.

Finally, Almodovar had also discussed the possible adaptation of the book A manual for cleaning women of the american writer Lucia Berlin, who was to be his first feature film in English. According to his brother, the project is still on the agenda but the complexity of adaptation requires a more important work.