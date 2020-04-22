Pedro Pascal tells us about her relationship with the Star Wars fans

One would tend to forget, so Baby Yoda stole it all spotlights, but The Mandalorian, it is him ! After having shone in the series are very pop culture, such as Game of Thrones or Narcos, Pedro Pascal has borrowed the stargate and landing in the first series live action of the universe Star Wars. An expected event for (very) long time by fans, in large part, tormented by Star Wars, episode IX : The rise of Skywalker.
At the same time that the output cine world blockbuster, the end of 2019, The Mandalorian has landed in a much more discreet on the platform, Disney+, in the United States. His universe of western neat, the script crystal clear and its minimal dialogue, not entirely devoid of humour, its mascot Baby Yoda, or even his band-its fabulous to have completed to convince the fans Star Wars the success in the quality of this business serial. However, if there is another ingredient about which little is said, perhaps because his face is hidden by a helmet during almost the whole first season, it was our Mandalorian-in-chief, the protector of a certain green creature, embodied by the modest Pedro Pascal.
In an interview recently granted to It, the actor explained that he could never “kill the fan in him”. It may be that, that makes it so likeable. The actor would apologize almost be there, and never ceases to sing the praises of Jon Favreau and technical teams, special effects, specialists of the cascades. During a virtual round table* organized by Disney+, it was still able to see that Pedro Pascal is not likely to turn to the dark side of the fame and take the melon. I took the opportunity to ask him how it was living this new relationship with the fandom of Star Wars, dedicated and unforgiving when he feels betrayed. The actor explains :
“It is true that I have developed a bond with them. I feel I have received an invitation to integrate a very, very big club [rires, ndlr] and to, somehow, exist in this world Stars Wars that they worship. I have never felt as welcomed by fans.
Being a part of this, you feel supported, you feel protected, be it in the middle of large crowds or when meeting face-to-face. It is a feeling really special. I struggled to find my words, what I want to say is that it is very nice. And comforting.
People love to create stories about the fans Star Wars, if they are disappointed they can become very hard, but my experience has been different. They welcomed me into this world where I’ve felt that the support and kindness. It’s a funny feeling.”
Bad Baby Yoda ?
If the actor has been briefed to do we disclose any information on season 2 of The Mandalorian, that should arrive somewhere this fall on Disney+, he responded with humor at the suggestion of a German journalist who wondered if Baby Yoda couldn’t go to the dark side of the force and become a great big bad from the series !
“Oh wow ! I think that if the creators of the show wanted to be chased off by an angry public in the four corners of the galaxy, they could actually consider making Baby Yoda nasty [rires, ndlr]but it is true that you never know ! Everything is possible and of course, it is a story that speaks to the light side and the dark side. That said, this is the first time that I see this possibility… and I have a stomach ache just thinking about it !”
In France, season 1 of The Mandalorian is broadcast each week on Disney+ and a series documentary on the behind the scenes of the series will be online on may 4, next.
*conducted on 17 April, in the company of other european journalists.