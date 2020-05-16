Pedro Sanchez announces to extend for one month the state of emergency in Spain…

8: 33 : We déconfine also in Côte d’ivoire

The Abidjanais were back Friday night in their beloved ” maquis “, these bars, restaurants, popular landmarks of the economic capital of ivory coast, reopened after almost two months of closure because of a coronavirus, but the crowd remained subdued.

“I’m too happy ! We défoule, we relax, we needed it ! ” exclaimed Estelle Lebehi, a client of the maquis In Gnawa, an extensive settlement of Yopougon, the vast commune of Abidjan, the beating heart of its renowned nightlife scene. This young advisor customer exit “between girls” with a half-dozen friends. At their table, with a basin full of cold beers.

But despite the DJ at the cleat and the music in the background, the atmosphere was much more quiet than usual, that is to say, before the crisis of the coronavirus, which has led the ivorian State to enact a curfew and close all the maquis in mid-march. The government is considering the epidemic contained – 2.017 cases, including 24 deaths on Friday – it was finally lifted the restriction measures. There were a hundred of clients only in Gnawa, so that this great institution semi-covered can accommodate up to 700.