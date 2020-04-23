Penn Badgley (You and Gossip Girl) : who are the women in his life ?

Penn Badgley is Joe Goldberg the bookseller series You that is all the rage on Netflix. If his character in the series just to find shoe on his foot, the actor he lives happily with his wife, Domino Kirke. But it was not without penalty…

In the series Netflix Youit is the book the psychopath: no one knows too much if you want to wake up the instincts or not. It must be said that Joe Goldberg is still damn sexy. Penn Badgley has also been tempting the Dan Humphrey of Gossip Girlthe darling of the it-girl series, Serena Van Woodsenperformed by Blake Lively. Out trays Penn and Blake also lived a love story that ends after three years of living together in 2010. In 2012 she married her prince charming Ryan Reynolds. After a nice story with the daughter of the singer Lenny Kravitz, Zoë Kravitz – 2011 to 2013 – the actor finally finds the girl of his dreams. In 2014, he made the acquaintance of the singer Domino Kirke, sister of actresses Jemima Kirke (view in the series Girls) and Lola Kirke (view in Gone Girl). The story starts on tiptoe, Domino Kirke single mom of a little Cassius is hesitant. ” I was good with my son, it was like a small, very close team. Penn and I went, but it was not very serious like it is today obviously. At the time it did not seem that the marriage was done for us“.

Happy husband and soon to be dad

And yet… In 2017, the couple married in New York first of all discretion at the town hall prior to arranging a big party for friends and intimate. His wife said to him tenderly on Instagram” You don’t get married twice once. I love Penn Badgley. ” The couple would then give a little brother or a little sister to Cassius, but Domino made two false layers before you can advertise on Instagram in February of this year a happy event to come :” Again… a pregnancy after a miscarriage it is quite a story. After the second, we were willing to give up. I had stopped believing in my body and accepted the fact that I’d finished with the maternity […] You teach us how to stay in the present moment, my small, as we have never been. And for that, thank you.”

Thecouple, who celebrated three years of marriage is ready now to live this unique experience. If Joe Goldberg must still wait to be able to know its happy ending, (season 3 announced), Penn Badgley is already in the process of living !