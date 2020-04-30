People : Amber Heard “lost” in Corsica

By
James Reno
-
0
11


Get lost in the vineyards of Corsica. I can’t think of a better place to get lost“. American actress Amber Heard was in Corsica this week.

A photo of her in the vineyards of the island of beauty bears witness to his stay in the islands.

Known for having starred in several films such as Machete Kills, The Danish Girl, Never Black Down, the star was recently cast in the blockbuster Aquaman.

In 2016, the actress had appeared in the magazines people for his tempestuous relationship with ex-husband Johnny Depp that she has accused of domestic violence.

