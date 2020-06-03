People have criticized Kylie Jenner to not to have bought the collection Cravings Chrissy Teigen

One of the criticisms thrown the way of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner – and the critics do not lack for Kylie Jenner and the rest of the family relates to their life style of luxury and their dependence on the gifts.

One of the advantages of being a celebrity is that you get a lot of loot, but the irony of this arrangement is that some of the best paid in the world are also the ones who gain the most without having to pay.

This particular criticism has recently been raised when Kylie Jenner has posted on social networks, obtaining a box of public relations of the collection Cravings Chrissy Teigen. The fans are wondering why Jenner did not just bought the product itself.

The celebrities receive a lot of free stuff

They are perhaps some of the human beings the best paid in the world, but celebrities often get things for free. Bags Swag, as well as those distributed during the big rewards – are notoriously of the benefits of the company. These gifts are filled with samples of luxury brands that want to attract celebrities to become customers in the long run… or perhaps even putting an approval coveted.

Speaking of references, this is another way for celebrities to end up with lots of goods, without costs to themselves. The family Kardashian-Jenner is famous for his partnership with the brands. This usually involves approval of the product on social networks, and celebrities often pose in pictures with a sample of the product.

Often, these samples are to them, so in addition to be paid for the cry, they rake also many products – which means that Khloe Kardashian should never have to buy Febreze for the rest of his life.

Kylie Jenner has posted the receipt of a box of public relations

In his stories Instagram, Jenner has posted have received a box of public relations of the collection Cravings, the one of the marks of Chrissy Teigen. A fan has consulted with Reddit to summarize what Jenner had to say about the gift. Jenner commented that she “had wanted to, but ha[d] been too scared to ask. “

The interest of one box of public relations is to put products in the hands of influencers who can help promote them among their fans and followers. Teigen, a influenceuse a success in itself, certainly does, so the fact that Jenner has received one of the boxes is a sign that any mention of them on the part of Jenner is positive for the brand Teigen.

However, some fans took issue with the fact that Jenner has posted want products Teigen but has not purchased itself. “Why don’t you just buy it-even if she wanted to so badly? This would also support Chrissy if she bought them. The celebrities who become PR’s make me crazy. I understand that it is an advertisement easy, but they are getting so much free stuff, ” wrote the original poster.

Fans have criticized the selling style of Kylie Jenner

The whole thread has turned into an opportunity for fans to criticize the ability of Jenner to present a product, in general. “I think Kylie is just a bad seller and a bad influencer convincing. Even when it speaks of its own products, it is not good to sell? She is going to say “creamy” over and over again or “the best”. I think she has not the vocabulary, the interest and the knowledge necessary to show things convincingly, unlike his contemporaries, ” said a commentator.

The fans have even compared the locations of Jenner for its own products, a competitor and colleague, the influential Rihanna: “Rihanna is a real seller and really interested to learn about the products manufactured on its behalf. She knows the details, application, combinations of products. Kylie just thinks that his primer is “the best primer”. “

When the thread began by criticizing Jenner for taking free stuff instead of supporting a brand itself, most of the people seemed to recognize that the obtaining of boxes PR is just the nature of the career of Jenner. Instead, many fans took the opportunity to stress that Jenner is not particularly good in the work that he has earned all of these benefits in the first place.