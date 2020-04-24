People: Kanye West takes part in the efforts to feed the newly unemployed and destitute in Los Angeles

Attached to the mégachurch pentecostal “Angelus Temple,” the Dream Center of Los Angeles has already distributed 350’000 meals to those in need since the beginning of the confinement, reports the Christian Post.

The american newspaper explains that the rapper Kanye West, converted to christianity in the last few months, has contributed to this effort with a large donation to maintain the service in two to three weeks. For its part, the chain of fast-food Chick-fil-a Has participated in providing 500 chicken sandwiches in the first week of the confinement. Several players of the Los Angeles Dodgers have also made a donation to help local businesses.

Founder of the Dream Center and pastor Matthew Barnett explains: “When the city began to close, I understood that we had to be on the sidewalk at the service of people as of Monday. We started out with enough reserves for two days, that’s all we had. We just trusted that God would help us in this way.”

Even though the number of deaths due to the coronavirus is reduced in comparison to New York, explains the pastor, the situation is dramatic in Los Angelse, with 1.3 million people out of work in addition. This does not prevent people to continue to think of the needy and make donations, ” says the pastor.

In addition to providing food aid, the Dream Center is hosting seven hundred homeless every day.