People still may not recover the good appearance of Robert Downey Jr., aged in the MCU

The process of aging, digital became a new debate in the film industry to see if it actually adds something of value. After having been used the most famous in The Irishman Martin Scorsese in November last, nobody should forget that it has also been applied earlier in a film MCU 2016 (Captain America: Civil War).

Yes, Marvel has taken a step ahead of the trend four years ago, even if it was a relatively new process. It is not that other films have never refrained from the use, going as far back as 2008, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

At the time, it was a technology that is much more coarse. Although the Civil War has managed to make it quite convincing in showing Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) as a young man. The fans on social media are always surprised to have made it so beautiful.

The scene of aging in “Civil War” with Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. | Tibrina Hobson / FilmMagic

Anyone who remembers the scene above will remember the accuracy with which the team effect makes it look like Downey to a teenager. It would run as it appears today, and the technology company Lola VFX turned to look about 30 years younger.

The digital society above is the pioneer of the technology on Benjamin Button, more Michael Douglas aged in Ant-Man as a beginner. While Downey looked more convincing as a young man, they had a lot of source material from which to draw. Many fans, like on Reddit, note at what point the young Tony Stark like Downey in the 1987 film Less Than Zero.

Lola VFX would have dug into this film to make reference to the way in which Downey looked around the age of 20 years. However, the digital challenges were many, mainly in the way of changing the bone structure in light of the difference with age.

Although this process of aging has improved since 2016, will he really become a process popular in the movies? To use real actors younger to represent characters when they are still active.

Casting smart to find players younger similar

Shows like This Is Us NBC are a good example of the manner in which the services of casting always use real actors to portray younger counterparts of the characters. Each of the children that the show has hired to play the children Pearson adolescence is absolutely convincing, thanks to the resemblance of the versions of adults in many respects.

Many movies and tv shows hire actors younger to embody versions of the childhood of a character, a practice since the beginning of the film. Now, however, there could be more use of digital technology to get there.

Since the MCU is so dependent on digital technology, it may be more of aging in its future projects. Part of this could be to age the Avengers themselves if they happen to come back and meet me younger or do it in flashback.

It may be that Robert Downey, Jr. will be ready to grow old, because he can always play his own scenes without going to the pixels the digital.

May be that shows like the next “Loki” will present young Avengers

The technology of aging is already setting up to become better than ever. Some analysts of the media have reported that the ageing of the Irish was better than what the MCU has done and has opened up a new way.

There is no doubt that Marvel will tackle this technological challenge and will use it for a more realistic effect. With Loki coming on Disney +, the travel time will often be used, which may give rise to the main character of visit versions more young people to The Avengers.

It might be so that the degreasing finds its full flowering in the MCU and for all movies. In the case of Robert Downey, Jr., it may still be able to play a Tony Stark of 50 years (resurrected) at the age of 80, even if a true Tony Stark of 80 years would be much more interesting.