People’s Choice Awards : Gwen Stefani, Pink, Kim Kardashian and Zendaya on the red carpet

Then that Saturday evening it was at the NRJ Music Awards the stars of the songs as the Jonas Brothers, Jenifer, or Bilal Hassani saved the price of the Atlantic it was more or less the same story. On Sunday 10 November, we could see much of the beautiful world at the ceremony of People’s Choice Awards, which took place in Santa Monica. The biggest stars of the song, the cinema, television or even social networks have raced on the red carpet of this event where the only decision-maker, it is the public ! And on the red carpet, Pink was present with her husband Carey and their two children, the singer went home with the award for “People’s Choice Award for People’s Champion”. The family Kardashian, great used of this ceremony was also of the party, and has even won a trophy for their reality tv show “The incredible family Kardashian”. The talented Zendaya, on the other hand, went home with two awards, one for his role in “Spider-Man” and the other for the series “Euphoria”. Gwen Stefani dazzled photographers on the arm of her husband, country singer Blake Shelton on the French Side, it is the young youtubeuse Léna Situations that went home with the prize of “The influencer of Pop Culture Francophone of the year”.