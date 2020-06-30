Pepe Muñoz, more in love than ever, a dancer… take a look at their photos of the couple !

If Celine Dion has not yet found love after the death of her husband, René Angélil, the famous dancer (for which she had had a crush on), Pepe Munoz, is very much in love ! For about a year, the Spanish artist is, in fact, in a relationship with a young man who goes by the name of Brayden Newby.

At the dawn of the first anniversary of the couple, Pepe Muñoz has shared a tender photo… and not fail to declare your flame with a reason of ” Pride Month “, the month that celebrates love in all its forms, everywhere around the world.

Celine Dion and Pepe Muñoz : again the rumor which had inflamed the canvas

If Pepe Muñoz is now happy in a relationship, don’t forget that he has, for months, has been at the heart of rumors about a possible relationship with Celine Dion. Very close, very tactile and very accomplices, the dancer and the diva canadian in fact, he had sown the seed of doubt, showing to all of you for all the shows of the Fashion Week.

“ Pepe is gay, I think that some people do not know in the beginning. This is my best friend. We all danced together. He has done a lot for me. He just held my hand, something I had not been right for a long time. […] People really thought that it was a romance. He has done a lot for my mental health, my spirituality, my strength. “I had finally declared that Celine Dion after months of speculation.

Leonor De La Source