Percy Jackson 2 Disney+ : why this result was close to never seeing the light of day ? – Actus Ciné

Did you know that Percy Jackson: the sea of monsters, visible in the platform, Disney+, you may never see the light of day ? AlloCiné says the behind the scenes of the chaotic development of this fantasy saga.

The two movies of Percy Jackson are available in Disney+

In 2013 it came to our screens Percy Jackson : sea of monsters, the second part of the saga of films adapted from the novels of Rick Riordan. In this episode, the heroes camped for Logan Lerman goes in search of the legendary Golden Fleece with his friends, hidden in the heart of the Bermuda Triangle. If the film has made almost 1.5 million admissions in France, he could never see the light of day. And for a good reason, The Thief of the Lightning bolt had not met with the desired success.

The first movie of Percy Jackson, directed by Chris Columbus, was released in 2010 and receives different opinions from the critics and viewers, who felt that the story took too many liberties in comparison with the original material. Riordan himself will share his disappointment at the studios during the filming : if the movie is not faithful to his book, his readers not to go see it in the cinema. But nothing can be done. In the script, the son of Poseidon and is at the age of 17 years, when he was only 13 in the book. After its release in the united states theater, The Thief of Lightning meeting a success, far from the predictions of the study (88 million dollars in the united States to 95 million budget). These figures seriously call into question the construction of the suite, which is stopped by the production company. It is necessary to wait for the figures of the international for this is to tilt the balance favorably : The Thief of Lightning to the harvest, and 137 million in the world. A result is formalized in march of 2011 (more than a year after the release of the first opus).

Then, it will be necessary to wait two more years before they discover the suite, The Sea of Monsters, in theaters. Columbus comes out of his chair from director Thor Freudenthal. The budget is a little less than the first (90 million) as well as at the box office worldwide ($200 million). And it will officially be the end of the saga of Percy Jackson in the film. While a third movie adapted from the novel the fate of The Titan was to be expected, Logan Lerman has cooled down the fans to reveal in this interview because in 2014, I was finished with the franchise and that a sequel already was not the order of the day.

But the good news for fans of the first hour : Disney+ is at present the development of a new series of Percy Jackson. If one believes the author, the first season will take the time to adapt The Thief of the Beam, in order to be as faithful as possible.