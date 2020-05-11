Percy Jackson the thief of lightning : what becomes of Logan Lerman,…

PHOTOS – Revealed to the eyes of the general public in Percy Jackson, Logan Lerman is today a recognized player. But what becomes of it ?

Monday, June 26, from 21 hours, the chain W9 enables viewers to (re)discover the saga Percy Jackson with the first component, “the thief of lightning”. In this feature film directed by Chris Columbus, Logan Lerman embodies the hero of the film, a teenager like no other, since he is the descendant of a Greek god. The actor was 18 at the time of filming. But what does it become then ? After this first success in the cinema, the hunk continued his career in other feature films such as The World of Charlie in 2013, Love in spite of everything or Noah in 2014, where he embodied the character of Lou Murphy. That same year, he also took a real turning point in his career, playing in Fury of David Ayer the sides of Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf and Scott Eastwood. On the 25th of January last, at the official premiere, Logan Lerman has also presented his latest film, Sidney Hall. It embodies the main character and gives the reply to Elle Fanning and Kyle Chandler.

Side heart, Logan Lerman is a secret man. Was 25 years ago, the young man has, it seems, shared the life ofAlexandra Daddarioher partner in Percy Jackson. But the couple would be separated in 2015 after more than five years of romance. Since then, the actor leaves nothing seem…

