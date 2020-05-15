Percy Jackson will come back on Disney More, in a new series

It will contain the five original books, from the start.

After two films that have had some success (more than $ 420 million of revenue in the world), Percy Jackson is preparing to resume service, but this time on television. The son of Poseidon going to be on Disney +. The author of the novels, Rick Riordan, announced Thursday on Twitter that he was helping to develop an adaptation of his saga of the book.

“We can’t say much more at this stage, but we are very excited about the idea of a series in live and high quality, following the scenario of the original saga of the five books of Percy Jacksonstarting with The Thief of Lightning, for season 1. We will be involved in all aspects of the show. This will be a fantastic adventure and exciting !”

We therefore understand that it will be a reboot complete of the franchise Percy Jackson, which will not take into account the films that will most likely be done without Logan Lerman or Alexandra Daddario, the two young stars of the cast film.