Percy Jackson will restart probably unknown actors and will be based on his first book

Percy Jackson comes up on the screen. We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same people who said a Aladdin suite was under development and that Ewan McGregor would be under the name of Obi-Wan, what we now know to be true – that a tv series based on the books sold from the author Rick Riordan is in early development. Unlike the film franchise, which consists of 2010 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the thief of lightning and 2013 Percy Jackson: sea of monsters – the intention is to keep faithfully the five novels The Olympians series. Season 1 would deal with the first, season 2 the second and so on.

In addition, we have been informed that the series, which will probably be aired on Disney More, will probably featured young unknown actors around 12 years of age. This is another contrast with the films, which exhibited Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario and Brandon T. Jackson as the son of the same name by Poseidon and his friends Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood, respectively. The age of the trio ranged from 18 to 25 years Thief of lightning came out of.

Lerman and Daddario, in particular, have enjoyed a successful career since, but their advanced age has probably contributed to the decision to stop playing in the cinema after the two. To go with those young people that best fit the age of the characters, therefore, must be the right decision, so that they can engage in the roles long-term. In addition, the public often connects to the protagonists in their teens that they can watch it grow on the screen (see: Strange things and the Harry Potter movies), which is another reason why it would be a smart decision.

The information that we have been given to stop unfortunately, but it is interesting to note that Riordan made the point on the situation on Twitter recently, explaining that he had “nothing to announce” for the moment, but that he worked hard to take off something. So, it seems that the pieces come together still, but we imagine that it is only a matter of time now before an official announcement is made, and the future of Percy Jackson becomes a little more clear. As always, watch this space for more information.