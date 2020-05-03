Perez Hilton under fire for his comments on the star’s 15 years of TikTok, Charli D’amelio

Perez Hilton is known for years for his news and gossip about celebrities. Shared her popular blog and later a YouTube channel, the views of Hilton on the celebs are often controversial. Now, the controversy swirls once again around the author of gossip – this time about the creator the most popular on TikTok. TikTok is the application on the social networks on which Charli D’amelio, who has nearly 50 million followers, publishes his videos dancing and lip-syncing. Hilton has recently been criticized by the users to TikTok to have commented on the video of D’amelio.

Who is the “queen of TikTok”, Charli D’amelio?

Insider has recently reported on the rise of D’amelio. The teenager became famous for having danced on popular songs – “including the song” Renegade “.” D’amelio has become the “first TikToker to play in advertising of the Super Bowl”.

The New York Times called D’amelio of the “undisputed star” of the house of content of Los Angeles, dubbed the Hype House.

“She is a dancer by training and has the ambition to dance full-time,” reports the publication. “In December, she has played with Bebe Rexha at a concert of the Jonas Brothers.”

Hilton has attracted the attention of the users of TikTik when he commented on some of the videos of Amelio and published on 3 march of this year. The insider has reported:

On vacation in the Bahamas, D’amelio recorded videos TikTok in a bikini on the beach. In a video, she danced on a remix of the song “Sugar” of Brockhampton. For a part of the dance, the lyrics refer to sexual activity, and D’amelio said the words.

“Someone else thinks that it is inappropriate for an adolescent of 15 years of dancing on this matter?” the chronicler of gossip wrote under the TikTok.

Perez Hilton under fire from users to TikTok

The queen of TikTok replied to comment from Hilton, writing: “I’m sorry, I’m just trying to have fun! :). “Many fans of D’amelio were not happy that Hilton seems to be ‘judge D’amelio for wearing a bikini”. Hilton has responded to these allegations according to which it “called into question the decisions of his parents”.

Hilton has continued its reflections in a livestream YouTube. He said:

These people leave me ask me a question on the largest account TikToker of the time when she made a video earlier this week in spinning, moving in an adult way to a song on the taking of big D! All that I asked was, is it appropriate for it to do this? My main problem was with his parents, not with it!

The writer of the gossip of celebrity has supported his opinion. He was concerned by the movements in the “whirling” of the 15-year-old.

“I think Charli is a sweet girl and talented. My real problem is with his parents, ” continued Hilton in the livestream. He thinks that the parents of the star of TikTok should make him delete the video.

The writer of gossip Perez Hilton said that “the drama is good for business”

Then, on April 21, 2020, a petition has been published on Change.org. As stated by Insider, he requested “the removal of the Hilton TikTok”. The online petition said:

His entire career is based on creating drama, which is what we really don’t need at the moment. Perez is a middle-aged man and earned his living by attacking young children just for fun. CANCEL HIM, or at least the ban of TikTok.

Hilton, apparently accustomed to be subject to controversy, did not seem to worry about it.

“I invite everyone to watch my videos on TikTok, and leave me as much hate as they want”, he said. “I really like all the attention – positive or negative.” It has been suggested that all these comments were primarily intended for the attention. After all, what better way to get eyes on your content and bringing shame to the user the most famous on the TikTok?

“A comment that is hateful is always a view and it also helps to commitment!” Said Hilton. “It’s crazy to think that I’m doing what I’m doing for 16 years now. I think I know how things work and how to play. “The journalist, gossip has told Insider as TikTok, his followers have increased at a pace much faster than before”. The declaration includes a thank you to the people who have signed the petition.

“The theatre is my business, and this has been good for business,” said Hilton.