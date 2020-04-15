Performance and stories are invisible outside the top 20

The fans are wondering how “American idol” was going to manage the filming during the outbreak of coronavirus got their answer so that Ryan Seacrest, in front of a beautiful tropical scenery, has presented the two-week event, “This Is Me”.

For this weekend and the next weekend, the show delves into the lives and stories of its 20 top competitors, giving viewers a chance to better connect with them as people, and give himself time to hope that the orders to stay at home to be lifted or they can find another way to move to the u.s. election.

For the moment, however, it was to meet these faces – some of whom have had a lot of time in the weeks leading up to the revelation of the Top 20, and others who have not had as much. These are probably the proof late that have hit the radar of the judges as much later in the competition.

As this is not a competition this week, you might think that we’re not going to rank them, but you’re wrong. We’re going to do it anyway, because … well, what are we going to do?

This time, however, it is not so much of what we see of them this week, but their history up to the present, each performance that we have seen and what we think they are capable of.

We will classify them according to what we think their potential is the overall in this competition, by predicting effectively the order that we think they should go back home. In our opinion, which is expected to deepen this matter and is already ready to see the door? There is only one way to find out.

Fair warning, since I’m safe at home, I’ll probably be a little more severe than my colleagues Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

GET TO KNOW YOU, PART I

Nick Merico

(24 years old, Woodland Hills, California) Nick has gained humility in this journey, which is an incredible gift. Our concern is that he is nice and he has a pleasant voice but he still does it? There is a lack of connection between him and the audience when he sings. In addition, you can say that there is more power in his tank voice, as if he was still holding a little bit. If he could get out of his head and really, really break out, he could find it, but it has not yet done so.

Lauren Spencer-Smith

(16 years of age, Vancouver island, Canada) The fact of becoming viral on the social networks in 2019 has given him the desire to pursue music seriously, but we are here for her singing Katy Perry in a talent show as a small. She even covered this song of Gaga in the framework of his initial hearing in a little bit that we have not seen. It was so sincere and so moving that you could see why the judges were so in love with her. This connection was authentic.

Olivia Ximines

(17, Menifee, CA) After package compilation, we get a little more with Olivia. It can be uneven and pitchy sometimes, yes, but it can also be sublime and beautiful vocally sometimes. If it can improve his consistency as a performer and continue to define themselves musically, it could be very fun to watch in this competition. We’re just not sure that it is sufficiently polished or complete as an artist to go very far, unless it could understand quickly.

Makayla Phillips

(17, Temecula, CA) With one of the biggest voices in the competition, there is nothing to criticize about the talent of Makayla. But we know from the history of “Idol” – Jennifer Hudson! – that big voices don’t always succeed if they are not associated with an identity of a signature. Makayla has not yet found his own, although this showcase to Hawaii could be a step in the right direction. At this stage, however, during a season of singers incredibly talented, we are not sure that it has enough of the other in the tank to reach the highest level

Julia Gargano

(21, Staten Island, NY) the True artist from the time she sat for the first time at the piano, Julia gives this Adele the authenticity of her vocal performances, in resonance with the lyrics, the message and the audience. Good songwriter too, she brings this perspective to the covers, which allows him to take ownership in a way that some competitors do never very well. Julia is one to watch, even if it will be required to pay attention to what she interprets (especially when the theme weeks come into play) to navigate through the towers in the middle.

Sophia James (born Wackerman)

(20, Long Beach, CA) Already have an artist performing and the one of the artists the most competent of the program, Sophia has brought a whole new atmosphere in Hawaii that has catapultée to an imminent threat to all other candidates. It has shown a diversity and a range of unexpected, as well as a playfulness that we had not yet seen it. As if it was possible, she is still growing as a performer on stage, while drawing us just with his voice sultry and thick. In addition, we like that it honors his brother by taking his name as her new stage name. This is the one that we will monitor during a certain time.

Franklin Boone

(27, Durham, NC) Luke was right in what Franklin could be as close to Alejandro Aranda (finalist last season) that this season is going to find it. It is a soul incredibly soft and this translates to his music and his style on stage. With a grunt and a delivery breathtaking, Franklin already has her own style and her own signature. It is the artist, it just awaits us to fall in love, and I think we will.

“Just Sam” Diaz

(21 years, Harlem, NY) It is so pure, so magical, just … well, it’s Just Sam. One of the most serious and sweet to have graced the scene, Sam double this with an incredible voice, full of pain, power and passion at the same time. It is the authenticity since you can’t buy in a store. Sam has something magical, and even if she was raised just his first audition in Hawaii, we are so excited to see where it goes. Our prediction? Far.

Jonny West

(23 years, Murietta, California) With a talent and a humility natural, Jonny is someone that you just want to attach to. This package reminded us of how many tools he had in his arsenal of music, which should make it exciting to watch in the coming weeks. But more importantly, he made us feel again, even in the clips that we’ve seen that before. It is a gift rare to express an emotion directly, and another level to make it through a screen. It is a candidate determined to go until the end.

Arthur Gunn

(21, Wichita, KS) From the first note that came out of his mouth, Arthur was our favorite to win. Combine his artistic talent incredible with its amazing history and it is all about “Idol”. But is it too good, too signature in his sound? Think of the legacy “Idol” incredible finalists, while a talent more conventional would win in front of them. We are talking about names like Adam Lambert, Crystal Bowersox, Caleb Lee Hutchinson and (of course) Alejandro of last season. Nevertheless, it is still our favorite!

“American Idol” continues next Sunday at 20 hours. AND on ABC.

