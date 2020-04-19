Performance One World of Lady Gaga and Celine Dion will give you chills

One word: Chills.
Just when we thought we Taylor SwiftThe very first performance of “Soon, you will go better” was enough to send us over the edge, the A world: at home together special concert ended with a surprise that you will pull the heartstrings.
Lady Gaga, who helped organize the event alongside Global Citizen and the world health Organization, has been joined by Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli and John legend for a breathtaking performance of “The Prayer”.
Facilitators for the evening, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, have expressed their gratitude before announcing the final number unforgettable.
“On behalf of myself and thousands of web hosts Jimmy tonight, we would like to thank Global Citizen have made the program possible,” said Colbert.
When Colbert has teased what was to follow, Fallon has sounded: “Tiger King singing ‘I saw a tiger?” Https://www.eonline.com/ “
Not quite, Jimmy. But what came next was Like this like that much better.
