Perry Mason : HBO to broadcast a first teaser of his prquel

HBO, la chane premium cable american, property of the conglomrat WarnerMedia, publishes a 1st and very short trailer of his series prquelle Perry Mason produced by Robert Downey Jr. With Matthew Rhys in the role title, the series will see our heroes progress through the Los Angeles years to 30 while it is still dtective priv. It is upon this aspect of the character that is the center of this short vido. “Matthew Rhys can look out my window any night of the week,” tease the chane. The series will of course be available on OCS in France.









