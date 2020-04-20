“Perry Mason” is reborn on the screen in a first trailer

The famous american tv series of the 60s returns to the screens of HBO with a reboot produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey (as a couple to the city). Now that the nostalgia is almost synonymous with success, the giant HBO returns to the origins of the legendary lawyer Perry Mason, based on the novels of Erle Stanley Gardner.

A drama judicial crispy

History : in 1932, in Los Angeles, Mason investigates the kidnapping of a child, the drama fracturing the city. After Raymond Burr, it is the turn of actor The AmericansMatthew Rhys, to lend his features to Perry Mason. It was also revealed headlining John Lithgow (The Crown), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Chris Chalk (Gotham) and Shea Whigham (Homecoming).

Find Perry Mason OCS, France, from the 21st June next.

