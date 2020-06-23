Perry Mason, or the return of the polar black and sticky on HBO

Perry Mason is a name that may sound strange in many ways to the new generation of sériephiles. And yet, the original series aired between 1957 and 1966 had a huge impact on the small screen. Without the presence of the private detective created by novelist Erle Stanley Gardner, the Columbo, Matlock, Magnum, and other Julie Lescaut not sure that it has never seen the light of day. With its black and white and its colossal budget supported by Hollywood, a feat at the time, the series Perry Mason it is considered as the inventor of the proceduretype sacred of the ee.uu. networks.

Also, the surprise was great when HBO, a cable channel, made the decision in 2016 to produce a reboot in the form of a mini-series. He sees things in general, by hiring a creative team of shock : Nic Pizzolatto and Robert Downey Jr., If the interpreter of Tony Stark has remained a producer (that was the same question he is back in the role of detective during a time), the creator of True Detective was eventually dropped to concentrate on the season 3 of the anthology. In the wake of his departure, he was replaced by the writers Rolin Jones (Boardwalk Empire) and Ron Fitzgerald (Westworld), two regulars of the house.

Within its new showcase with made in Home Box Office, Perry Mason has the right to a new origin story. Still installed in Los Angeles, the detective is changing this time during the Great Depression of the 1930s, as the unemployment rate explodes, and the mégaéglises evangelical christians are growing in popularity. Perry lives in a small way to the solution, especially in cases of adultery, until the day of his mentor, a powerful defender of megalopolis, which puts it in the hands of a case sordid : the kidnapping and then the murder of a newborn baby, whose eyelids have been sewn up like a doll on his corpse.

A reboot of most of the pulp and the cynical

Unlike the original series, this new version of Perry Mason back to the origins of the darkness of the novels of Erle Stanley Gardner. You feel through the leg of the pulp or the waste of that imagination, made possible thanks to the freedom of tones offered by the u.s. cable (and, in particular, the chain of prestige drama, HBO). From the first seconds, the show immerses us in an atmosphere of black cinema that have to be extremely careful, reconstituted with a great beauty and a BO jazzy finger-licking. We can thank the director, Timothy Van Patten, an expert in the field (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire), for this very pleasant atmosphere.

At first glance, Perry Mason is presented as a detective, retro and classic : white, unshaven, smoking, alcohol, depression. This is a veteran traumatized from the First world War, that we can no longer re-connect with his family and even less the world in ruins around them. Through his vision of nihilism and anti-establishment of the company, we quickly understand that the first written traces of Nic Pizzolatto, has remained in the reboot : Perry looks very much like Rust Cohle, with a sense of humor in addition.

If Matthew Rhys was the face of employment for camping this detective, who feels the cold, tobacco, which stands out in any point of this feature to the dark. Unlike most of the anti-heroes of the genre, patibulaires, and centered in himself, the emotion that emanates from the actor's face is palpable. In the first episode, Timothy Van Patten multiplies the wholesale plans, through his face to show his fragility. In a scene in the morgue, the corpse of the baby acts as a mirror of their memories of the war, the proof that death has never stopped his step. Yes, there is a form of poetry of the macabre in this reboot, which has the ability to absorb and modernize the codes of the drama of the court.

One thinks, in particular, of the representation of the naked bodies, almost all of the men in the mini-series. Of the body tired, rough, misshapen, often dominated sexually by the woman (the character of Lupe, fun and almost anachronistic for her feminism), and symbolize a new form of frailty in men. In reality, through the image pernicious or degrading treatment or punishment, which emanates from the screen, one has the impression of witnessing the destruction of a world, of its slow inevitable decline. Again, this is a topic that is far from being a stranger to the creator of True Detective.

If it is sometimes on the edge of the hard-boiledthe reboot Perry Mason never falls in the. The rare but severe (sometimes very, very bloody scenes of violence are always offset by the psyche, which is a disorder of the characters. Are psychopaths or the need to express a feeling of domination, in the face of a social and economic crisis that does not allow them to shine individually. To fill this gap, Perry embarked on the path of self-destruction, even if the case is murky, the newborn is going to wake up in him a surge of pride and empathy.

The balance fairly virtuous of the sample taken in this balance, so that the viewer is constantly asked if the detective finally break his own moral code. With its faint lights and shadows in expansion, Perry Mason it becomes a throbbing, almost hypnotic, as if little by little it becomes trapped in the black hole of hell of east Los Angeles ghostly, where it is imposed as the only fallen angel is still able to seek a saving light.