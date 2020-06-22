“Perry Mason” – season 1: the return of Perry Mason

Character invented in the 1930s by the novelist Erle Stanley GardnerPerry Mason comes to life on the small screen thanks to Raymond Burr in the successful series of the same name (1957 – 1966). In 2011, Robert Downey Jr. has the idea of doing a remake. He wants to tell the origins of the character in the 1932 Los Angeles, at a time when that is no longer even the famous defense lawyer who is familiar with, but a private detective broke, tormented by his memories of the war, launched on a survey that was sordid.

To tell this story, the actor first try your luck at the cinema, in vain. Tenacious, he suggested that, for the year 2016, HBO the project is a mini-series that was going to be written by Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective) and in which he himself would incarnate Perry Mason. The chain is seduced but as it renews True Detective for season 3, the writer is not available for Perry Mason. Of your hand, Robert Downey Jr. understand that your busy schedule will not allow you to take the main role. Do not allow the further decline of his project and became an executive producer.

TASTY ASSOCIATION

With HBO, who decides to entrust the writing of the screenplay in tandem Rolin Jones (Friday Night Light) and Ron Fitzgerald (Westworld), and the title role in Matthew Rhys (The Americans). A delicious association that, this time, it will go on your term.

We will never know what would have given Robert Downey Jr. in the skin of Perry Mason, but at least allows a new generation to discover this hero. And Matthew Rhys to offer one of its best benefits.