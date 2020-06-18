Perry Mason, the brightness of the new with the old (critical)

The new adaptation of the character created by Erle Stanley Gardner takes us on a survey heady, in the heart of the Prohibition.

The los Angeles of the 1930s is decidedly very trendy. While the excellent Penny Dreadful : the City of los Angeles ends its first season on Showtime (in France in MyCanal), does not re-appear on our screens, in a certain Perry Mason. A name that will go back full of memories for those who were born before the 1980s. Because it is, in fact, the famous character that Raymond Burr has played on television for more than 40 years, between 1957 and 1995… Except that the mini-series from HBO, which will begin this Sunday (in France, united states of america+24 southern OCS), has been thought of as an “Origin Story”. More close to the novels originally written by Erle Stanley Gardner in time, we can see Perry in the role of a private detective, and not in the case of a defense lawyer, as he was portrayed during a half-century in our living room.

We are in 1932, during the Great Depression, in an America suffering, marked by the crisis of 1929 and after the First World War has left indelible footprints among the old soldiers. This is the case of Perry Masonparticipated in the Battle of the Somme, when he was a young man. A painful experience, which was struggling to recover. But his talent as a private investigator, which will lead to the traces of a murder, sordid, that of Charlie Dodson, a 5 year old boy kidnapped and murdered in a horrible way. But what secrets are hiding behind this case that is shaking the city of california ? While the prosecutor seeks at all costs to be guilty, the defense lawyer, “E. B.” Jonathan, asks for help to Perry Mason…

It is, therefore, in full L. A. Black, like in the books Gardner published in those 30 years. It is in James Ellroy. It is in Chinatown. The Fédoras are screwed up in the head of all the characters, the drinking vessels to be hidden, and an atmosphere of saxophone is played each plan. The restoration of this Los Angeles mythic is perfect, as intoxicating as a good old Kentucky bourbon. She is incredibly echoing the new Penny Dreadfuluntil the influence of the radio evangelist, in which Alice will turn on the mob in the length of the sermons, under the watchful gaze of his mother, the instigator.

As often in this genre where the mood takes precedence over everything else, the pace is sometimes missing in this mini-series where the researcher becomes little by little the thread of the mystery, unless a sudden big turns that small collection of here and there. But the plot remains exciting and kept in suspense until the end of the 8 episodes. Who did it ? Who are the guilty ? And why ? The classic problems of a criminal drama has been used with charisma crazy for Matthew Rhys. Perry Mason is YOUR series, as much as the previous version, which was that of Raymond Burr. The former star of The Americanssacred to the Emmy Awards in the year 2018, shows here that he is not the actor of a role. He lives the character until the point that it is difficult to see the seams. A benefit impressive, gaining in thickness in the course of the episodes, especially when the judicial aspect provides the center of the stage.

hbo



In general, it is the casting that gives the heart joy, enjoying the decorum spectacular and the “value of production” to fall to the ground. The great Tatiana Maslany d’Orphan Black is still unrecognizable by the Sister of Alice, in the skin of this prêcheuse fan. But it’s all about the arms running in joy attorney John Lithgow and the prosecutor Stephen Rootready for all the tricks to destabilize the camp in front.

No one could ask if Robert Downey Jr and his wife, Susan had a good idea of the excavation of the ancient Perry Mason. It is clear that the bet is successful. Yes, it is possible to do a reboot of original, useful and exciting.

Perry Mason, season 1 in 8 episodes, to see on HBO and in France on the AP, on the 22nd of June 2020.