“Perry Mason” : the true false return of the famous lawyer

If you are hoping for a modern remake of the famous series of the sixties, you might be confused. “Perry Mason “, the new opus of the american channel HBO, known for their accomplishments in the bold and very well finished, takes the viewer to the reverse. Away from the hearing room of the series of judicial classic, its creators Rolin Jones (” Friday Night Lights “) and Ron Fitzgerald (” the West “), we are in the Los Angeles of the thirties, in the total prohibition, on the wrong side of Hollywood.

For the colors, the decoration and the atmosphere, we believe more in ” LA Confidential “, with a lot of police rotten characters and gloomy setting, violent, raw, and often rude, that in the universe of the creator of the ” Perry Mason “, the writer Earle Stanley Gardner. The series is completely sealed to portray his hero as a young lawyer with no money, divorced and father of a child who sees little, living on the farm of his parents, traumatized by what he experienced in France during the Great War, and who survives by working as a detective of his old friend, a lawyer (John Lithgow). So nothing to do with the character embodied by the imposition of Raymond Burr in the 1950s and 1960s, whose specialty was to make burst the truth in courts of justice. The atmosphere here is much more dark and complicated.

Big-budget

In case you are going to deal is sordid desire : the kidnapping and murder of a baby found eyes stitched open… The parents are suspects, and the investigation of the police running in circles. I felt fucked up in the head and a cigarette in the beak, Perry Mason is going to try to unravel this dark plot, the combination of a charismatic prêcheuse Sister Alice (awesome Tatiana Maslany), corrupt police and powerful business man. In its mission, will be backed up by his partner Pete (Shea Whigham), the intrepid assistant (Juliet Rylance) and Paul Drake (Chris Chalk), a black police who was to become his detective. The opportunity to portray a city that is recovering from the Great Depression and the racism that surrounds them.

Performed by Tim Van Patten (” Boardwalk Empire “, ” Sopranos “, ” Band of brothers “) and Deniz Gamze Ergüven (” Mustang “) in a jazz music trumpeter Terence Blanchard, this first season of eight episodes, co-produced by Robert Downey jr, brings together a cast of exceptional, led by the subtle Matthew Rhys (” The Americans “), impeccable free electrons of the tongue-in-cheek, the defendant of the legal and anti-establishment. HBO has put the media, with a budget of 75 million dollars… Highly anticipated, the first episode has been the best start of the chain for more than two years.