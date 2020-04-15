Perry Mason: the update of detective HBO Matthew Rhys gets a trailer

Tuesday, HBO released a trailer for this intriguing to the next limited series Perry Mason. The next limited series, starring Matthew Rhys and account Robert Downey Jr. among its list of producers, is an update of the tv series Perry Mason that ran from 1957 to 1966.

This new teaser comes after a preview is extremely short of Perry Mason in November 2019 when the limited series was included in an overview of the emissions to 2020 for HBO. The clip lasts less than a minute and shows the defense lawyer Perry Mason (Rhys) playing the Peeping Tom. In what house is he flashing this flashlight? Why sneaks in there in the middle of the night? Will he be discovered? We’ll just have to wait for the trailer to see where the investigation of Perry for the lead. However, the legend horny discreet HBO has accompanied the preview – ” Matthew Rhys can take a look in my window any night of the week. “– teases the possibility that this show is more sexy than what one might expect.

In addition to Rhys, Perry Mason starring John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance and Matt Frewer. The limited series will include eight episodes in total and follows Perry as he discusses a case that could change his life. The series will bring viewers in Los Angeles in the 1930s, where things were played out even more quickly and more loosely so that the real life merged with hollywood intrigue. As previously mentioned, the series is based on the television series Perry Mason, which lasted for nine seasons and is based on the novels written by Erle Stanley Garner.

Perry Mason will make its debut on HBO in 2020.