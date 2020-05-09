Personal assistant to Ivanka Trump would have been tested positive for the coronavirus

Ivanka Trump.

Leah Millis / .

The personal assistant to Ivanka Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, reported ..

The assistant would not have stayed with the first girl for several weeks. Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, were both given a negative result on Friday.

Earlier this week, one of the valets of the president, Donald Trump has been tested positive to the virus. Friday, it appeared that the press secretary to the vice-chairman Mike Pence, Katie Miller, had also tested positive.

The United States is currently the global epicentre of the new outbreak of coronavirus, the world health Organization has designated a pandemic in march. But Trump and several republican lawmakers are already working to soften the guidelines for social distancing and to reopen businesses.

Visit the home page of Business Insider for more stories.

The personal assistant to Ivanka Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus, was reported by Kaitlan Collins of ..

The assistant had apparently not been with the first girl for several weeks and was working at a distance. Collins reported that Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both had given a negative result on Friday.

Earlier this week, one of the jacks from the oval office of the president, Donald Trump has been tested positive to the virus. And Friday, it appeared that Katie Miller, the press attaché to the vice-chairman Mike Pence and wife of White House adviser Stephen Miller, have also been tested positive.

The White House said . that Trump and Pence were re-tested as a precautionary measure and that both have been tested negative. They are tested every week with the test equipment for rapid results Abbott.

Trump has also seemed to confirm the positive result of the test of Miller Friday, saying: “This is a wonderful young woman.”

“It has tested very well for a long period of time, and then all of a sudden today, it has been tested positive”, he said of Miller. “She is not coming into contact with me. She has spent time with the vice-president.”

Trump and Pence both have generated a great backlash for not following the own directive from the White House wear masks when they go out in public.

The story continues

Pence has been in the headlines last week when he violated the policy of the Mayo Clinic in not wearing a mask when visiting patients in the hospital.

The Mayo Clinic has tweeted but then deleted a message that she “was informed” Pence of his political mask before his visit.

Dan Diamond of Politico has also reported that a representative of the Mayo clinic, had explained that he had communicated the policy to Pence and his staff.

Trump, meanwhile, has never worn a mask in public and is said to have declared that the wearing of a “would send the wrong message”.

He was criticized earlier this week for not having worn one during his visit in a factory of Honeywell in Arizona, and the Associated Press has reported that the president did not want to wear a mask because he was afraid of appearing ridiculous and that it would hurt his re-election. the chances.

Read the original article on Business Insider