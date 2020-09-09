Pes 2018– PS3 Game Download For Free





PES 2018 UK launch day: September 2017 (TBC)

No launch day for PES 18 has actually been formally revealed, yet it appears most likely that the video game will certainly appear time in September 2017.

That’s since the last 2 video games in the collection appeared on 17 September 2015 as well as 15 September 2016 specifically, so we would certainly anticipate author Konami to stay with the exact same yearly timetable. With that in mind, watch out for the video game in mid-September

