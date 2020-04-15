Pet of Alan Porter steals spotlight after the Pumas vs Juarez

The meeting between the Cougars and Juarez within the eLigaMX was attractive to the followers, but the dog Alan Porter, called Coco and purebred bulldog, was the one who attracted attention.

Waiterwho enfrenó to Maximiliano Olivera Juárez and defeated him 3-1, he was accompanied by his pet and after the victory, appeared in the image, which captured the looks.

The dog you showed affectionate with its owner and even in social networks, the mascot grabbed reflectors and was highlighted by his presence with the Pumas player.

There were those who highlighted the level of Waiter to play soccer in the eLigaMX and a follower noted, “celebrated with the mask of Spider-Man and his dog Coco”.

So, the pet of Alan Porter grabbed spotlight after the meeting between the Cougars and Juárez, where he highlighted the company and festivities on the part of the footballer’s capital table.

Alan porter and coco gave me the joy of today 💕 — Malegria (@IrlandaFlowers) April 14, 2020

needed to see a waiter and coconut to be happy — edu (@Edu_mtzc) April 14, 2020