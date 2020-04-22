PETA advises the heroes to Marvel’s Thor to become a vegan

Here’s an idea that is good, and if Thor’s the hero of the galaxy became a vegan ?

No no, we are not the 1er April, and the containment do we tape not on the head, at least not to us… The association of defence of animals, PETA, dear to the heart of Pamela Anderson, just to mention it, would like to convert the fictional character of Thor in the veganisme.

To do this, the association has contacted the producer Taika Waititi, who’s currently writing the 4th installment of the saga, to suggest him to become a vegan its hero Thor in the film. The actor who portrays Thor, Chris Hemsworth is already vegan in real life for several years.

Here is an excerpt of the mail from PETA” Dear Taika, (…) We suggest you to take example on Chris Hemsworth and explore what would happen if Thor became vegan. According to his personal coach, Hemsworth became a vegan at the time of shooting the first Thor and the first Avengers, developing a pronounced taste for the beans and the burgers vegan. Maybe if Thor used the “Bifröst” to our world, it could be a model for Avengers aficionados of plants such as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) and Natalie Portman (Jane Foster). His armor would be more comfortable to wear. “”

Furthermore, PETA has not failed to remind the passage of the benefits spectrum view of veganism : “If Thor really wants to protect the Earth, become a vegan would be a lot of sense – no more eating of animals could prevent the waste of approximately 4,000 litres of water, would significantly reduce CO2 emissions, prevent 2 square meters of deforestation each day, and could save the lives of 200 animals a year ! “