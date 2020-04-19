PETA proposes that Thor is to become a vegan in the MCU

With a bob botched and an enormous belly, the god of thunder was speechless to the public Avengers: the End of the game, because we were accustomed to the physical strong of Chris Hemsworth. Well, in the case where the son of Odin would find her athletic figure for future instalments MCU, the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has proposed a specific formula. What would you say to transform Thor into a vegan?

In a letter to the filmmaker Taika Waititi – director of the next film Thor: Love and thunder– PETA has explained the reasons for which it would be appropriate to modify the diet of the Avenger. To begin with, he was assured that this would reflect the own incarnation of the australian actor.

“According to her coach staff, Hemsworth became vegan while filming the soundtracks of Thor and the Avengers“Says Lewis Crary, a representative of PETA, in the letter (via CBR). “[De esta manera] developed a taste for beans and burgers that are vegan. “

The other hand, it has been argued that veganism would be coupled with the own wishes of the God of Thunder for the safeguarding of our planet.

“If Thor really wants to protect the Earth, becoming a vegan is perfectly logical,” says the text sent to the director of Jojo Rabbit. “The elimination of animal products from your diet could save more than 1,000 gallons of water, 20 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions and 30 square feet of forest each day, as well as the lives of nearly 200 animals per year!”

Is this going to be a proposal that Taika Waititi takes seriously for its second foray into the MCU? For the moment, Chris Hemsworth already has a rigorous training for his return to the franchise. End of the game was probably the beginning and the farewell of the version to plump for the Stormy Avenger.

Thor: Love & Thunder will be in theatres February 18, 2022. As the rest of the production Marvel, it has had to postpone its release due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.