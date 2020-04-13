Pete Davidson parody “Toosie Slide” Drake ” in a sketch “SNL” at home

Pete Davidson has done a parody of the clip “Toosie Slide” Drake in a skit “Saturday Night Live” filmed in the basement of his mother.

It looks like Saturday Night Live The star Pete Davidson fits quite well to the transition of the recording of the skit sketch of the house. The actor joined his comrade SNL The cast members participated in a video chat on Saturday to perform their first episode since the pandemic of sars coronavirus has hit the United States. Each member of the distribution, accompanied by a guest, famous and of a patient suffering from a coronavirus recently recovered, Tom Hanks, jumped on their computers in their homes respective to participate in sketches hilarious together.

As for Pete, he has chosen to go solo for a sketch pre-recorded filmed in the basement of his mother to Staten Island, where he lives, parodying the video tutorial / dance viral “Toosie Slide” from Drake, which was filmed in the home a little more easy to the rapper. in Toronto.

In the title titled “Drake Music Video”, Pete has donned a jacket North Face while walking around in his basement, lit with purple neon, making sure to drag some of the actual steps of “Toosie Slide”. As for the song itself, Pete has taken the formula of Drizzy and stripped of the essential, chanting: “This is a song of Drake. My ex missing me. It is a song of Drake. N ° 1 of the Billboard charts.” At the end of the video, he even joked that the sketch was made by her mom, Amy Davidson. Check out the real clip of “Toosie Slide” below and see if you can spot other similarities between the two:

