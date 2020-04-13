Pete Davidson parody video “Toosie Slide” Drake

“Toosie Slide” Drake was inspired by the dance videos of everyone from Justin Bieber to Ciara.

Now, Pete Davidson gives his own twist to the sensation viral while being isolated. During the episode last night of “SNL,” the comedian has channeled Drake in re-creating her video clip “Toosie Slide”. Unlike the 6 God, who shot his video in his mansion 50,000 square feet in Toronto, Davidson filmed his parody hilarious in the basement of his mother and has even been realized.

“I’m just here to have fun with my friends. We make just so much money, ” says Davidson in the intro.

While basking under the lights to purple, the former boyfriend of Ariana Grande reflects on the disappearance of an ex in quarantine. “It is a song of Drake / My ex I miss / This is a song of Drake”, chante-t-he in doing his own interpretation of the “Toosie Slide” in the living room and the kitchen.

The original video of “Toosie Slide” Drake has more than 27 million views. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled and Ciara have all participated in the challenge of the dance viral, sharing their videos on the social networks.

Love

0