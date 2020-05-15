Pete Wentz : birthday without Ashlee… but with the scorching Bebe Rexha !

Born June 5, 1979 Pete Wentz waited for the Saturday 11 to celebrate his 32nd birthday. The former guitarist of Fall Out Boy hosted a small party at club Dusk, a nightclub, hosted by Caesars Palace (where sing Celine Dion and sing Shania Twain in 2012) in Las Vegas. For the occasion, Pete has taken the decks and wowing his friends for his musical selection.

Pete Wentz has also posed for the photographers at the entrance to the club. It was not accompanied by Ashlee Simpson, with whom he is trying to rabibocher for the good of their marriage and their son Bronx, 2 and a half years.A few days earlier, on 9 June, the couple Pete and Ashlee spent a day with their son and friends and everything seemed to go very well between them. How to be successful in its separation ? Like them !

The rocker was on 11 June with the burning Bebe Rexha. It is not a question of his new conquest, but of his new colleague : Pete Wentz has been working with a new band, called Black Cards, which Bebe is the singer.

Black Cards is a project blending influences of rock and reggae. Pete said that their first album is written, however, it is not yet announced. While Ashlee is working on her new studio album, Pete embarks on this new adventure. Hope that the two musicians are on the way…