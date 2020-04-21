Peter Beard : the death of a photographer at the age of 82 years

In a message published on social networks, on April 19, relatives of Peter Beard, announced his death. ” It is with broken hearts that we confirm the passing of our beloved Peter “, has indicated his family in a statement before adding :” Peter was a pioneer among the contemporary artists, very ahead of its time to alarm on the issues of the preservation of the environment (…) he is dead in the middle of nature, where he loved living. “The body, without life, the american photographer has been found in Montauk, this weekend, ending three weeks of suspense. Since 31 march, it was missing. Fearing the worst, on the 12th of April last, via Instagramhis family had launched a last-ditch appeal, hoping his safe return. The photographer was 82 years old. Both a writer and a researcher, the artist is inseparable from his work done in Africa since the 60s, in Kenya, in particular, focused on the fauna, flora and people. His images were mostly composed of cut-outs that he recomposed. He combined his photographs with other materials and materials such as mud, feathers, or even his own blood.

As we are reminded of the biography published on his official websitethe photographer, born in 1938 into a wealthy family (his great-grandfather, James Jerome Hill was involved in the founding of the Great Northern Railway), is very interested in early photography, thanks to a case offered by his grand-mother. For him, at that time already,” taking photographs was a natural way to preserve memories, as it did in the diaries meticulously designed “. At this time, then he has a dozen years he carried out his first diaries in which the text intertwines with the pictures and everything (feathers, bones, stones, etc). At 17 years old, a Voigtlander in your pocket, accompanied by the great-grandson of Charles Darwin and of explorer Quentin George Keynes, he made his first tour of Africa. The journey leads in Zululand, South Africa, Madagascar, and Kenya, where he made pictures of the biodiversity. Later, on this first trip, and pointing to the deterioration of the environment, the hired photographer will write :” When I went to Kenya for the first time in August 1955, I could never guess what was going to happen. The population of Kenya was approximately five million inhabitants, with about a hundred tribes scattered (…) it was authentic, unspoiled, teeming with big game – so enormous it appeared inexhaustible. (…) The nice period is now over. Millions of years of evolution have been destroyed in a blink of an eye “.

Of the fauna and the flora…

Between 1957 and 1961, Peter Beard, studying history of art at Yale University. In the aftermath, in Denmark, he met Karen Blixen, the author of The african farm (1937) from which the film Out of Africa. The meeting is decisive : he moves to the Hog Ranch at Ngong Hills in Kenya, near Nairobi, not far from the coffee plantation of the writer. On-site, the precursor of ecology documents the life of wild animals (elephants, crocodiles…), the flora, the landscapes and the people. This work brings together in 1965 in The End of The Gamehighlights the progressive disappearance of the African elephant. The book will be regularly re-edited in particular, in 2015, on the occasion of the 50 years of its first publication (published by Taschen).

…to the People

In the 70s, Beard sharing his existence between Africa and the United States. Over the evenings it organizes and openings, he met other artists such as Andy Warhol (who is nicknamed the ’Tarzan modern’), Truman Capote, and the painter Francis Bacon, with whom he collaborates. The painter was impressed by his aerial photographs of the cemeteries of pachyderms will explain :” The strongest are those of elephants in a state of decomposition, on which the carcasses are gradually converted into impressive sculptures, which, beyond simple abstract forms bear the imprint of the vanity and tragedy of life. “. Between 1975 and 1978, he produced a series of portraits of Beard with shades of purple, green, and blue on a mirror. In passing, it also serves as the model for Salvador Dali. These same years, he was commissioned by the Rolling Stones to shoot photographs of their tour “Exile on Main Street” in the United States and Canada. In addition, it works for Vogue and to put its models in nature. He discovers, in particular, the top model of somali origin, Iman, that he will pose for the fashion magazine, as she made her studies in Nairobi. But the photographer does not turn its back for as much of the animals ‘ cause. In 1977, he published The End of The Game : Last Word from Paradise. The book makes a sad observation : that of the mass extinction of 35,000 elephants and 5,000 rhinos in the Park of Tsavo because of the famine and of the stress generated by human activity. At the end of the seventies, he produced a major exhibition entitled The Last Word from Paradise the Seibu Museum of Art, Tokyo.

In the 90’s, it is the consecration. Numerous exhibitions devoted to it through the world. In 1993, the Seibu Museum of Art Tokyo presents its work to the honor with African Wallpaper, focusing on his journals. In 1995, the publisher Robert Delpire organizes a retrospective majeure at the Centre National de la Photographie, in Paris, while in 1997, Beyond the End of the World opens its doors to the Palazo Reale-Sala delle Cariatidi in Milan. In 1999, Stress and Density is held at the Kunst Haus Wien, in Vienna. In parallel, his images are in private and public collections such as the nine Polaroids giants that he performs for the brand of device instant. At the end of the years 90, it is also the subject of a number 67 of the collection Photo Poche.





In the years 2000, Peter Beard worked, among others, in Calendar Pirelli for the occasion carried out between the Kalahari desert and the Okavango delta. The same years, Taschen republishes The End of The Game as well as Peter Beard a book in two volumes. The last years of his life will be marked by the re-release of Zara”s Tales (march 2020), a book originally done in 2004 for her daughter. The publication of the book XXL Peter Beard is expected to end in may 2020.

