Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa are teaming up for Vampire Adventure Good Bad & Undead

The stars of ‘Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage get together for a new vampire movie, and I hope that this time they share the screen. Baptized Good Bad & Undead, the project is in preparation for Legendary with Max Barbakow (Palm Springs) on board to direct. According to some sources, Momoa and Dinklage are both in talks to play in the next film, which is described as ” a Midnight Run in a world of Bram Stoker. “The two have not yet officially signed on for the moment, but considering the roles they would play, it looks like a film to see for fans of Game of Thrones.

If the negotiations are proceeding well and that the two actors are chosen, Peter Dinklage would play a version of Van Helsing, the famous vampire killing many depictions of the story of Dracula. At his side, Momoa would be a vampire who is working with Van Helsing after you have taken a vow never to kill. The plot would see Van Helsing and the vampire ” run a scam in every city, where Van Helsing claims to defeat the vampire for the money. But when a generous premium is placed on the head of the vampire, while in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic, and is now after them. ”

The two actors have become household names when they appeared in principal roles in the popular series HBO’s Game of Thrones. In the first season, Dinklage has been presented as the fan favorite Tyrion Lannister and Jason Momoa played Khal Drogo, the leader of the Dothraki. Although both have been very involved in the greatest scenarios of the series, the paths of the characters never met before that Khal Drogo was killed at the end of the first season. However, the two actors remain synonyms of Game of Thrones, and have them in a new film from this era would finally give the fans a chance to see two of the stars of popular series to work together in leading roles.

Let’s hope that the potential success of this film could lead to a restart potential of the comedy film Twins with Dinklage and Momoa replacing Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. Although no project of this type is currently in progress, the idea has been popularized on social media thanks to a concept poster to the reboot is highly sought after by fans. Momoa has since weighed in on the possibility and said that it would be totally on board, saying last year that a reboot of the Twins with Dinklage would be ” incredible “. It does not appear to be any traction for that to happen, but a vampire movie with the two actors beloved, is it not the next best thing?

Dinklage and Momoa will also serve as producers for Good Bad & Undead if the players connect officially to the project. Although it presents famous characters from the tradition of the horror, the story is based on an original concept, writers of Freddy vs. Jason by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift. Given its principal stars and the concept intriguing, this project has a lot of potential to be successful when it will finally see its release. Hope that the two will connect soon and also keep your fingers crossed that the twins occur one day also. This news comes to us from the Life Reporter.

Topics: the good bad and undead

Beautiful brains, fingers of lightning. Find me on @HorrorGeekLife.