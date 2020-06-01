Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa soon to be reunited in a film of vampires ?

Peter Dinklage, playing Tyrion Lannister in “Game of Thrones”, and Jason Momoa, the interpreter of Khal Drogo in the series on HBO, could be put together at the cinema. They are in negotiations to give the replica in the film of vampires “Good Bad & Undead”.

If the negotiations were to succeed, Peter Dinklage would play Van Helsingthe last of a long line of hunters of vampires. His character would have a partnership tricky with that of Jason Momoa, a vampire who has vowed never to kill again. Together, they arnaquent people from village to village through the staging of a vampire hunter, who pretends to beat his partner. But they find themselves forced to flee after the head of the vampire is with a price.

Hugh Jackman has already played the character of Van Helsing in the movie Van Helsing released in 2004. A series Van Helsing on the same character has also seen the light of day in 2016, centered on a female version down the vampire hunter, played by Kelly Overton. But given the synopsis, the new movie based on the character created by Bram Stoker should adopt a different tone.

A developer promising to commands Good Bad & Undead

Good Bad & Undead, which will be produced by the studio Legendary, will be directed by Max Barbakow. This will be his second feature film, after the romantic comedy Palm Springs. Presented at the Sundance film festival at the beginning of the year, she had beaten the record for the biggest sale the festival when its distribution rights had been acquired by Neon and Hulu. Worn by Andy Samberg, Cristin Miloti and JK Simmons, it is expected for this year, but still has no release date.

Max Barbakow will be based on an idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, the writers of Baywatch – baywatchto achieve Good Bad & Undead. Legendary has described the project as a ” Midnight Run occurring in the world of Bram Stoker. “

Waiting to see the two actors in Good Bad & Undead, we can find Peter Dinklage in many films. It will be on display, thrillers I Care A Lotface of Rosamund Pike, expected for this year, and The Thicket. It will also be seen in the comedy Brothersthe drama The Dwarf and the remake of The Wild Bunch of Mel Gibson. None of those films has a release date, even if we know that the last one is expected for 2022.

As for Jason Momoa, he is from 2019 to the poster of the series See. The second season has been commissioned by Apple TV+, although we do not know when it will come out. It is found in a cinema in Dunethat is expected for the 23rd of December next, and in Aquaman 2planned for December 14, 2022.

Good Bad & Undead there was not yet a release date.