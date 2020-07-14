Peter Pan and Wendy : Jude Law could play captain hook

Disney embarked on a long and exciting adventure, the adaptation of his most famous cartoons in the cinema live action. What a delight small and big children that we are ! What do we know of this new adaptation of Peter Pan in the film ? That will be on display and Jude Law will actually be part of the cast ? We will answer all your questions just below…

The adaptation to live in the cartoon Peter Pan

Adaptations live-action cartoon more popular, there are 20 twenty years are all the rage at the moment. We have discovered Naomi Scott in the role of princess Jasmine from the movie Aladdin (2019), who was standing next to Will Smith, the genius, funny and endearing. Another remake of Disney is that of the warrior Mulanthe result of what has once again been postponed, although the film is ready for projection. An adaptation of Robin of the Wood it is also currently in preparation.

The character of Peter Pan dating back to 1902, in the novel of scotland by J. M Barrie. The american cartoon as we know it was directed by Hamilton Luske, Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson. It was released in the cinema in 1953.

Small reminder for those who do not know their story… Peter Pan is a child who does not want to grow and enjoy their childhood, until the infinite. It is for this reason that when his sister, Wendy, now grown up, spent his last night with his brothers, decided to all bring in an incredible adventure in the fantasy land where no one grows never. Helped by the little fairy tinker Bell, then you must face Captain hook and his terrible pirates…

A cast with Jude Law as Captain hook !

The film of Peter and Wendy signed Disney will be directed by the american David Lowery. In the scenario, we’re going to find Toby Halbrooks (Peter et Elliott le Dragon).

Is the actor Jude Law which would be expected to interpret the essential wicked Captain hook. Other big names that have preceded in this role, including Jason Isaacs (Peter Pan, 2003) and Dustin Hoffman (Hook, 1992), among others.

Already recognized for his great roles in film, as we have seen lately in the franchise Warner Bros : as the famous wizard Dumbledore, in the Fantastic Animals (saga imagined from the universe Harry Potterand as Dr. Watson in Sherlock Holmes along with Robert Downey Jr.

Joaquin Phoenix, Adam Driver (Star Wars) and even Will Smith (already in Aladdin) had been contacted for the role of Hook before declining the offer. In terms of the Tinkerbellthis would be the gorgeous Margot Robbie, who would be the favorite, natural naughty and player paste perfectly to the little fairy.

What are Alexander Molony and Never Anderson, which represent, respectively, the characters of Peter and Wendy.

