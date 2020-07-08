Peter Pan : Jude Law was approached by Disney to play the role of Captain hook in the live action ?

Jude Law ready to soar in the Imaginary Country ? This is the rumor that short ! In effect, according to the web page Varietythe actor is currently in the process of negotiating with the signature of the large ears of his place in the future of the live-action to portray Captain hook. After Margot Robbie and Joaquin Phoenix, so that is the turn where the actor was approached by Disney to the needs of the new version Peter Pan. Announced a couple of months already, the new great project of the company with the right Peter Pan and Wendy is accurate. The film, written by Toby Halbrooks and directed by David Lowery (Peter and the dragon Elliot) will propose its own version of the classic animated Disney, published in 1953.

The Disney cartoon Peter Pan, released in 1953

If Disney managed to convince Jude Law to take part in the adventure in the skin of the famous pirate, the actor is then joined to the long list of adaptations of Captain hook, including Dustin Hoffman (Hook or the Revenge of Captain hook), Jason Isaacs (Peter Pan) and, more recently, Garrett Hedlund (Bread). Movie stars that have previously given to the game of interpretation, with more or less success, the antagonist, the most famous of our childhood. And if, for the moment, no other information about the live-action has not been filtered, it is rumored, however, that opus could go to the cinema and not on the platform-Disney+as had been announced. Also, find out what the daughter of a famous actress has been chosen by Disney to portray Wendy in this classic remake Peter Pan.