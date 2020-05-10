Peter Pan : Margot Robbie to play the Fairy Tinkerbell in the remake ?

29-year-old, Margot Robbie began her career in Australia, where it originates, before landing in the United States. We were able to see in The Wolf of Wall Street and then in Suicide Squad and Me, Tonya, movie for which she was nominated for an Oscar in 2018. Last year, she played a role in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and is named Oscar-2020 in the category ” best supporting actress for her participation in the film Scandal. It will be in cinema on February 5, in Birds of Prey, where she reprises her role as Harley Quinn.

What we know about the return of Peter Pan

Peter Pan and Wendy should not be out in the rooms but will be available on Disney+, as The lady and the Tramp. The shooting should take place between April and August in Vancouver, Canada, and should not be a copied-pasted the cartoon released in 1953. In the past, several actresses have incarnated the Tinkerbell at the cinema. The small character has been played by Virginia Browne Faire in 1924, by Julia Roberts in 1991 in Hook or the Revenge of captain Hook and by Ludivine Sagnier in 2003 in Peter Pan.