Peter Parker will still be the protagonist of the franchise

By Rodolfo Leon

19/06/2020 19: 35

During the event The future of the game, Games for insomniacs revealed Spider-Man Marvel: Miles Moralesthe new adventure of the climbing wall PS5. Although this future episode is not a direct sequel of the game in 2018, but will be different from the experience that will put us in the skin of Thousands of people. Then, the following titles of the will-they? Not really.

Brian Horton, creative director of the game, recently explained that, although for the moment all eyes turned to Miles MoralesThis will not be the case in the future, as there are still plenty of stories to tell Peter Parker:

“Oh, one last thing: many of you are asking if Peter Parker is going well. Don’t worry, we still have a lot of stories of Peter to tell him. But this game is about Miles, a key element of our universe of Spider-Man, and you do not want to lose. “

Horton he was right: there were fans who were concerned about the future of Peter in the saga, is dead? He was on vacation? Why have we not seen during the trailer? Although we do not have the time, the answer to these questions, you can rest easy knowing that you’re going to continue to be the protagonist of Spider-Man Marvel.

The source: Brian Horton

