Petitions requesting the banning of a film in which Paris Jackson plays Jesus

The last function of Paris Jackson in a movie makes a lot of unhappy, more than 270, 000 to be more precise.

In April, it was confirmed that the daughter of the late Michael Jackson I was going to play in the next movie Janell Shirtcliff, Habit, in the role of Jesus. Jackson will play alongside several other stars, including Gavin Rossdale and Bella Thornethat , according to Entertainment Weekly, you will play a girl ingenious fetish of Jesus, who disguises himself as a nun to try to escape the consequences of a violent drug deal”.

However, if the movie is not out, however, critics have expressed their opposition to it through a petition Change.org sent to Warner Bros and Lionsgate, a petition titled “Prevent distribution of the movie” Habit “”. The petition, which was launched a week ago, has accumulated more than 270 874 signatures in its goal of 300,000 signatures.

The description of the request qualifies the film as “blasphemy” and inciting his supporters to “please educate and wake people up in the face of abjection christianophobe who is spreading these days, but that still has not been accepted and appreciated by the society”.