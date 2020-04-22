PewDiePie responds to critics who deem it to be rich

The king of YouTube Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg is the creator of independent content, has the most subscribers on the platform, and therefore one of the richest, which earned him many critics.

In a video released on the 21st of April, in which he responded to the “Do All Millionaires Think the Same?” of Jubilee, which is a social experience, which shows a small group of millionaires answering hard questions about their wealth.

One of the questions asked of the millionaires ask them if they have already been judged for their wealth, something that PewDiePie has commented.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5lWZF0z01uA



The king of YouTube feels “sad” for people who judge others for their wealth, and think that the money is not the key to true happiness.

“It makes me sad for the other … people look at me and they tell me :” Oh, he has no problems because he has money”. So many people share the idea that money solves all your problems… I just feel bad for the people who have this state of mind, because I know for a fact that this is not true.“

He then went on to explain that, although the money has significantly improved his life, he was just as happy before his ascension on YouTube, citing its debut on the platform with Marzia, who is now his wife.

“Sometimes, I think back to the times when I was starting with YouTube, and I earned just enough to pay my rent each month“, he continued. “This is the kind of moment that I consider as the most happy when Marzia and I were in Sweden. We didn’t have a lot of money. This was not easy, but we were all too happy at the time.“

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INuJXrUQJB0



While PewDiePie has dealt with reports confused about his wealth assumed in the past, the Swedish had publicly declared that this “didn’t matter“for him, despite speculation.