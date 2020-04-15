PewDiePie responds to the fans joke of the departure of YouTube Marzia

Marzia Bisognin, the wife of the king of YouTube Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg, has left the platform and the avalanche of jokes about his departure are not really welcome.

After having spent 7 years doing videos and vloguer his travels with the one who is now her husband, Marzia has announced the end of 2018 that she was leaving YouTube.

The young woman said at the time that she never felt more truly in its place, and that it preferred to pursue its own career path, rather than follow in the footsteps of her husband on Youtube.

“I need to find my way, because for a long time I had the feeling to follow someone else” she said, referring to her relationship with PewDiePie. “I think it’s time that I give myself a chance with something else.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KvVOf7Mx5iM



Since the water flowed under the points and the fans felt comfortable enough to mock his departure with a barrage of memes.

The fans commenting on this departure with the same

Although it seems okay to joke about it, PewDiePie has even asked her fans to stop doing the same on the video of Marzia in which it announced its decision.

“Don’t do the same on the departure of my woman YouTube guys, come on”, he said with a smile while continuing to respond to the same question.

He also joked that the real reason of the departure of Marzia was that it was much too noisy when he was shooting his videos.

“Sometimes, I record videos when we travel“, he explained. “I’m always so embarrassed for the neighbors that I request each time to Marzia if I was not too noisy. And she said no, so I guess she is too used to it now. This is what it is ! “

Although it is clear that PewDiePie is not offended by the fans who take the opportunity to do the same, it is logical that he asks them to slow down a bit, because it’s not meant to be an easy decision to make for Marzia.