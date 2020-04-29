Pharrell Williams : how Jay-Z and Britney Spears have launched his career

The origins of the career of Pharrell Williams : the creation of The Neptunes

Towards the 1990s to understand how this artist has gradually made a place on the american music scene, and then international. In 1992, the interpreter of the title (“Happy”) decided to found the group Gni The Neptunes with three friends : Chad Hugo, Shay and Mike Etheridge. Two years later, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo started as producers, but retain the name “The Neptunes”. At the end of the 1990s, the duo has been working for N. O. R. E. (and his album “Superthug”), and Kelis (and her album “Kaleidoscope”), two meetings that allow the general public to begin to identify the “its Neptunes”.

The 2000s : a decisive meeting with Jay-Z and Britney Spears

It is in 2000 that a turning point occurs in the career of Pharrell Williams. This year, The Neptunes produced “I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)” Jay-Z, a title that appears on the album “the Dynasty : Roc La Familia”. The icing on the cake, it is Pharrell Williams himself, who sings on the chorus of the song. At this time, Jay-Z is already considered one of the rappers with the most talented and the most influential in the world. This collaboration is therefore a blessing for The Neptunes and Pharrell Williams ! The producer does not stop there, and attracted the attention of other world-famous artists such as Britney Spears. In 2001, the latter will appeal to The Neptunes to produce his title “I’m a Slave 4 U”. Again, it is a huge success for this piece to the sounds of Gni. Britney Spears reached the top of the charts : “I’m a Slave 4 U” became number 1 in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Japan, Thailand… at the same time, the single was certified gold in Australia, Sweden or even in Norway !