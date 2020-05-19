Pharrell Williams tease his new project “The Neptunes” – News Pharrell Williams

Prepared by Pharrell Williams? For many years, the artist and american songwriter went on to success. Its securities become compelling, and this, whether at the micro, or in the studios. Each project completed is a success. And it seems he has a new one in preparation.

A few days ago on Instagram, a mysterious account has been created: “The Neptunes”. In photo of profile, two-headed comic, those of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. In the description, “Musician/Band”below are reported the personal accounts of artists. For now, three photos are published. They represent a starry sky.

Pharrell Williams launches his own group?

On the side of the fans, this means only one single thing: Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo have created their own group. Entitled The Neptunes, some believe that the universe space will define their musical style, or a genre of futuristic and avant-garde which the american producer has the secret.

Internet users raise many questions: are they going to come out soon their first title? Is it that this group will replace the solo career of the new face of Chanel? An album is in the works? For the moment, none of the two artists spoke about it… to be continued!